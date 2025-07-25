TPD: Woman stabs man on a bus at transit center on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police arrested a 31-year-old woman Friday, suspected of stabbing a 61-year-old man on a bus on Tucson's south side.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the Laos Transit Center, at around 10 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, Juanita Sanchez, was sitting behind the victim when she pulled out the hunting-style knife and attacked him. According to TPD, her actions were unprovoked.

The victim had lacerations on his neck and hand. He went to a local hospital and has since been released. Officers found and arrested Sanchez on foot. She was taken to the Pima County Jail and is currently facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.