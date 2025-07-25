Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

TPD: Woman stabs man on a bus at transit center on Southside

Bus stabbing
Tucson Police Department
Bus stabbing
Bus stabbing
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police arrested a 31-year-old woman Friday, suspected of stabbing a 61-year-old man on a bus on Tucson's south side.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the Laos Transit Center, at around 10 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, Juanita Sanchez, was sitting behind the victim when she pulled out the hunting-style knife and attacked him. According to TPD, her actions were unprovoked.

The victim had lacerations on his neck and hand. He went to a local hospital and has since been released. Officers found and arrested Sanchez on foot. She was taken to the Pima County Jail and is currently facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism