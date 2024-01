TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a crash on the Southside that left a woman dead.

According to TPD, it happened around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 30. Officers say a woman was hit and killed near Park Ave. and 22nd St.

Details remain limited at this time, but drivers in the area should try and find an alternate route.

KGUN will continue to provide you updates as we learn more.