TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police confirm two adults were found dead in a Southside home on Thursday afternoon.

Police taped off the area around the home, on the 300 block of W. Placita Durango.

Neighbors watched from front yards and sidewalks, clearly shaken by the incident.

TPD says there is no threat to the public but has not yet publicly identified the bodies.