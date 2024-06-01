Tiny home village continues forward, looking for more community support

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new tiny home village is closer to becoming a reality despite some obstacles with the permit and zoning process. Several shipping containers are in the lots next to Bethel Community Baptist Church. Those shipping containers were once at the southern Arizona wall. And now, the local non-profit Wholistic Transformations — Changing Hearts, Minds and Communities, is creating one bedroom tiny homes with the containers.

"We're planning between 7-12 houses," Bryan Benz, the CEO of the non-profit, said.

The tiny homes will be for those aging out of the foster care system, from 18 to 21 years old.

He said in addition to the tiny homes, they'll have other services available to help the young adults flourish.

"We'll have life skills training," he said. "We'll have a community garden to do some gardening and we're going too harvest some rain water."

This project is completely volunteer run and the materials are donated. Recently, he said they had materials and a crew from Allpoints Electric help finish the model tiny home.

He hopes the project will be done soon but first, he has to figure out the zoning and permit process. He encourages people to donate and get involved.

"We need volunteers and we need money," he said.