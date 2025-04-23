'The dignity of the human person': Tucson priest remembers Pope Francis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pope Francis, who died at age 88 on Monday, was known as a pilgrim of peace across the world with stances on LGBTQ, climate change and immigration issues.

During his papacy, he spoke about LGBTQ issues and famously said "Who am I to judge." Francis spoke about his gratefulness to be in a country built by immigrant families like his own in a speech during a visit to the U.S.

For Father Ray Riding, the pope's legacy made a lasting impact. Riding's ministry is on the border, working with migrants.

"Everything pointed down to the dignity of the human person," he said. “In my whole ministry, I've seen the beauty of people.”

Riding said he felt many emotions — sadness, surprise and thanksgiving.

“He was in love with people and with the environment,” he said. "He wanted to make the church inclusive for the people they might be different but not ostracized. I think his papacy has been a gift to the church.”

Pope Francis will be buried on Saturday, April 26.