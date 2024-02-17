The 99th annual Tucson Rodeo kicks off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is that time of the year again where thousands of people pull out their boots because the rodeo is back in town for the 99th year.

La Fiesta de los Vaqueros runs from February 17-25. Gates open each day at 11am. It is located at 4823 S. Sixth Ave. Bags larger than 4.5” x 6.5” must be clear.

Tucson Rodeo Chairman Jose Calderon said, “It’s our version of Disneyland… for the cowboys.”

Young cowboys and cowgirls kicked things off today with their junior events. The rodeo also features seven different professional events. The events include bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, bull riding and barrel racing.

Organizers say they are expecting 12,000 people on average each day.

The tradition of the rodeo dates back to 1925 and organizers say it is still as traditional as can be.

Calderon said, “The events you see out here today are what you see back in the day."