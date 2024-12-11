'That's not the role of the sheriff': Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos opposes mass deportations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — President-elect Donald Trump and his administration continue to plan for mass deportations, according to a recent interview with Trump. The new plans aren't announced yet but local law enforcement agencies are preparing for potential changes.

This comes after Arizona voters passed Proposition 314 or the Arizona Immigration and Border Law Enforcement Measure. One of the guidelines in Prop 314 allows state and local police to arrest someone for illegally crossing the border.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he doesn't agree with mass deportations and it's not something that his department will be apart of.

"Searching for those who have entered illegally," he said, "that's not the role of the sheriff and we will not be doing that.”

Nanos said the department will be doing the same job they've always done — enforcing the law.

“If you commit a crime in Pima County we really don’t care what your immigration status is, we’ll go after you," he said. “But clearly we aren’t prosecuting you or arresting you or charging you with immigration violations. We just don’t do that and I don’t see a need to do that either.”