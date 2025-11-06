Thanksgiving donations needed at Gospel Rescue Mission

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every Thanksgiving, the Gospel Rescue Mission opens its doors to Tucsonans in need of a hot meal. This year, staff and volunteers are bracing for even bigger crowds as families across southern Arizona feel the effects of delayed SNAP benefits.

“We plan on serving about 3,000 meals that day during Thanksgiving blessings,” said Bruce Beikman, the Communications Director.

Beikman said this year’s turnout could be even larger.

“So this Thanksgiving we probably expect, with all the other things that are going on with the SNAP program and the government shutdown, we probably expect an uptick in that,” he said.

Athena Kehoe Inside the kitchen

Much of the organizations success depends on its volunteers, who begin preparations weeks in advance.

“They're in the kitchen cutting up those turkeys, separating the meat, doing all the preparation work,” Beikman said. “It starts a good two weeks prior to the event actually taking place.”

Beikman emphasized that anyone is welcome at the Thanksgiving Blessings dinner, not just families.

“There's a lot of people that come here just by themselves, they’re alone, and it's an opportunity for them to sit at a table with other people,” he said.

The goal this year is to have between 250 and 275 turkeys ready to serve.

They're still seeking donations for other items as well, such as: stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, pies, bread rolls, and canned goods. Beikman says you can drop off any of these items or donate online.