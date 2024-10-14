Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

Tenth annual Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration underway in South Tucson

Screenshot 2024-10-14 at 1.37.56 PM.png
Reyna Preciado
Screenshot 2024-10-14 at 1.37.56 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Indigenous Peoples' Day has been celebrated in South Tucson for the last 10 years. This year, the organizers have already seen more people joining in respect of the day.

The event, running until 9 p.m. at 225 E. 26th St., includes cultural performances, live music and vendors, selling food and goods.

Waila band, Gertie and the T.O. Boyz serve as the evening headliners.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

2:30- 3 PM: Hiaspi Vaisai Drum Group
3:30- 4:30 PM: Pascua Yaqui Tribe Deer Dancers
4:45 PM: Raffle Winners
5- 6 PM: Liaison & H-Zo
6:30- 7:30 PM: Reztones
8- 9 PM: Gertie and the To Boyz

Alianza Indigenas Fronteras lists the schedule of events from early Monday and more details on their Instagram page.

——-
Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism