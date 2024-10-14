Tenth annual Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration underway in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Indigenous Peoples' Day has been celebrated in South Tucson for the last 10 years. This year, the organizers have already seen more people joining in respect of the day.

The event, running until 9 p.m. at 225 E. 26th St., includes cultural performances, live music and vendors, selling food and goods.

Waila band, Gertie and the T.O. Boyz serve as the evening headliners.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

2:30- 3 PM: Hiaspi Vaisai Drum Group

3:30- 4:30 PM: Pascua Yaqui Tribe Deer Dancers

4:45 PM: Raffle Winners

5- 6 PM: Liaison & H-Zo

6:30- 7:30 PM: Reztones

8- 9 PM: Gertie and the To Boyz

Alianza Indigenas Fronteras lists the schedule of events from early Monday and more details on their Instagram page.