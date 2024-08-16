Suvida Healthcare breaking language barrier, bridging health care gaps for Hispanic seniors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Communicating your needs with a doctor can be tough. But, it's even harder when there's a language barrier, and in Tucson, almost half of the population is Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census.

Suvida Healthcare, a healthcare provider tailored to the needs of Hispanic seniors, with centers in Texas and Arizona, is working to fight that barrier with its entire team speaking both English and Spanish.

A bilingual staff is unfamiliar for many patients across the country as nearly 6% of physicians in the U.S. identify as Spanish speaking, according to the American Association of Medical Colleges.

This can make it difficult for patients who only speak Spanish to find a physician who can communicate with them effectively, which can impact their overall care.

Susana Ruiz, a patient at Suvida, says she has seen the impact communicating without a translator has made for her family members.

“For my relatives that don't speak English, they're very happy that they can communicate and be understood," Ruiz said.

Others, like Juanita Lopez, speak both English and Spanish.

“Being Hispanic, I can start speaking English, before I know it, the Spanish kicks in," said Lopez, a Suvida patient.

Lopez began seeing Suvida for primary care in January after she no longer qualified for AHCCCS.

"They're very attentive, very detailed about the information they're providing for you," Lopez said. "Dr. Jimenez is never in a rush. He takes his time in explaining everything and giving me all the details and as much information as he can about what's going on with my body, my illnesses, my health."

While Suvida staff are trained in providing for their patients linguistic needs, they are also trained in catering to their cultural needs.

“Many of our staff come from the same families' neighborhoods," said Dr. Rodolfo Jimenez, the Center Medical Director in Tucson. "So we understand what patients that come to see us are dealing with and what struggles.”

Suvida also provides other services like mental health support, dietary consultations and exercise classes in both English and Spanish, without any extra charge.

"It's fun and it's helpful at the same time," said Ruiz, who attends Suvida's zumba classes. "Healthy for you, which is much needed at our age."

The clinic also host events, educational workshops and social gatherings to engage patients and their families, which Lopez says, is a good way of socializing for those who don't get out much.

"You run into people that you you meet here and then if you see them again at another function or an appointment, you start chattering about what's going on," Lopez said.

Suvida has two centers in Tucson: 1227 W. St Mary’s Rd and 3728 S. 16th Avenue.

They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.