Sunnyside teachers get ready to go back to class at pep rally

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The school year is about to start up again, and it’s not just students that need to get ready to go back to class.

At the annual teacher pep rally in the Sunnyside High School gymnasium, it’s a bit chaotic.

The groups of schools sit in the bleachers yelling, cheering and competing in spirit competitions. It's fun and games, but there is a focus.

“At the end of the day we’re here for one reason, we’re here for the students," Superintendent Jose Gastelum said.

Adam Klepp

The annual rally gets everyone ready for classes to start, and welcomes new teachers to the district.

“If you’re a new teacher in our district this year can you please stand," Marisela Felix asked the crowd.

Dozens of teachers stood up around the gym to a big round of applause. One of the standing teachers was Anjolie Navarrete who will be a seventh grade math teacher at Sierra K-8.

“I’m nervous, but it’s like, excitement," Navarrete said.

She said this pep rally was quite the welcome.

“I’ve been to pep rallies in high school and stuff but nothing like this. With the bands, the whistles and everything it was super cool," Navarrete said.

District administration also thanked southside voters for passing funding props 498 and 499.

Kids will be back in Sunnyside schools July 31.