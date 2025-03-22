Sunnyside High School remembers late Congressman Raul Grijalva's legacy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The late congressman Raul Grijalva dedicated his life to serving underrepresented communities. His leadership in Southern Arizona started on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board in 1974, just seven years after he graduated from Sunnyside High School.

“He was proud to be a Blue Devil,” said Stephanie Ponce, the principal of Sunnyside High School. She reflected on his legacy in the Southside community, remembering him as a committed public servant.

“One of the big focuses that you will always read about that Congressman Grijalva had was education. I know that there are trying times that are happening with education, and we always knew that he was an individual that we could count on,” Ponce said.

She's among the many community members who saw him as a humble man who never forgot where he came from. Aside from his impact on the community throughout the years, her memories with him were from simpler times.

“The real, meaningful interactions happened while my daughter was younger, seeing him at Walgreens, just coming out of church, running into him at restaurants, and just seeing him being involved in our community and really supporting our small businesses around South side of Tucson.”

While she has her memories to hold on to, some of her students didn't meet the late congressman but have felt the loss with the community. Gianessa Leyva, a member of student council, said Grijalva was someone she looked up to.

“Everything that comes with Sunnyside, I'm very passionate about it," she said, sharing why she felt a connection to Grijalva.

She talked about being inspired by his dedication to her community, noting that it's often overlooked. She shared what his legacy taught her.

“It doesn't matter where you come from if you want it, and if you have that drive for success, you can do it,” said Leyva.