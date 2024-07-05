Summer fun, building community at Flowers and Bullets Midtown Farm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Barrio Centro community is in for some summer fun next weekend at the Midtown Farm. Flowers and Bullets, a nonprofit centered in building community and strengthening cultural identity, is hosting it's third annual Wet Down Work Day. Tucson Fire Department will bring out one of the fire engines to wet down the kids and families who join for the workday.

The event will go from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 13th. The wet down is expected to start between 10 and 10:30 a.m. This is a special celebration following the nonprofit's regularly scheduled Second Saturday community workdays. There will be a jumping castle, water squirters, and lunch will be served after.

KGUN9's Reyna Preciado has been following Flowers and Bullets' work in the community and will have more on the nonprofit's journey later tonight.