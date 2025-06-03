State lawmakers denouncing immigration enforcement tactics, referencing KGUN 9 report on TEP impersonators

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 is following up after reporting how Southside neighbors jumped into action when they believed immigration officers were posing as Tucson Electric Power workers.

Now, some Arizona lawmakers in Tucson are denouncing what they're calling underhanded and deceitful tactics.

An HSI spokesperson confirmed there's an ongoing investigation, but declined to comment after KGUN 9 asked if agents are posing as TEP workers.

“That was the first thing he told me," confirmed Christine Cariño, following up with KGUN 9 Monday. "He told me that they were out here conducting some estimates for TEP and that if I knew my neighborhood, if I could, you know, guide them to kind of go to where the free estimate was."

Carino was just one of the neighbors KGUN 9 spoke to who said the men were presenting themselves as TEP. She said one of the men eventually confirmed to her that he was an immigration enforcement officer.

The situation led Arizona House Democrats to share the following message:

"Gaining access to homes without a warrant by taking advantage of the trust people place in service providers like utility companies is inappropriate, unnecessary and stokes communitywide fear. This type of deceit makes our communities less safe. It can be no coincidence that since Donald Trump tripled his demanded quota for arrests to 3,000 people a day that his agents are now donning disguises, lying and obliterating ethical lines and community trust, along with due process. We urge communities to stay vigilant, ask service providers to show their identification, and know your constitutional rights."

A TEP spokesperson told KGUN 9 they won’t comment on the specific situation but are still reminding customers how to avoid scams and impersonations.

