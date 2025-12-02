Spirit of Giving: Gospel Rescue Mission helps man transform his life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As part of KGUN 9’s Spirit of Giving campaign, donations directly support community organizations across Southern Arizona, including the Gospel Rescue Mission.

For Ruben Castillo, the mission has become a life-changing place. He first walked through its doors five years ago but left after only a few months.

He said he wasn’t ready to commit to change. But ten months ago, he returned, and this time he stayed.

“I was trying to get off of my addiction from drinking, and my father had mentioned this place,” Castillo said.

Castillo struggled with alcohol addiction for 20 years. When he came back to the Gospel Rescue Mission, he said he knew things would be different.

KGUN 9 Inside Gospel Rescue Mission

“5-6 years ago I didn’t have a daughter, and now I do,” he said. “I'm doing it for me mostly but also for her so that way she can have a father that she can really look up to.”

Bruce Beikman, the mission’s public information officer, said community support and donations play a crucial role in providing resources for people like Castillo.

“He’s 10 months into that program so he’s winding down, he’s in transformation now,” Beikman said. “And then he’ll probably go through our workforce training program, so people could be here 18-20 months all said and done. So, those gifts are important, because they don’t spend a penny, this place is 100% privately funded.”

Castillo said that for many years, when good things happened, he didn’t feel worthy, and that feeling contributed to his drinking.

“They go to the one thing that can put a band-aid over that feeling,” he said. “And then getting here, Gospel Rescue Mission helps take that band-aid off and actually heals the wound.”

When he completes the recovery program, Castillo hopes to continue working at the mission and eventually earn his chaplain’s license so he can help others going through similar struggles.

The Spirit of Giving campaign runs through Dec. 15. Donations such as warm clothing, new and unwrapped toys, and non-perishable food items are accepted.