Southside Tucson elementary students get a surprise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students witnessed the unveiling of 24 new bikes at Rivera Elementary School Monday morning.

Each student had the opportunity to put on a helmet and take their school's new equipment for a spin. The bikes were gifted through a grant from the HDR Foundation, which funds community projects.

The grant also paid for the school's partnership with All Kids Bike, another community organization that works to show kids how to ride a bike.

These bikes did not have pedals, but will after students have a few weeks to get used to the basics. These strider bikes help kids with their balance, while the project overall aims for a bigger goal.

"We want kids to get out and be active. We realized that not everybody is learning to ride bikes anymore," said Michael Barton with the HDR Foundation.

In just a few weeks, students will upgrade their bikes to have pedals and will work to complete the learn-to-ride curriculum paid for by the grant.