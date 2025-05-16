Southside student-led food pantry giving back before school year ends

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Toltecalli High School have hosted food pantries once a month, welcoming their Southside neighbors on Thursday morning for one last time this school year.

Each month, an average of 65 families picked up bags of food. Their work is a collaboration between the non-profit school's Community-Based Education Class and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Marcelo Cruz teaches the class and coordinates other community events at the charter school, giving students real-world opportunities to practice their skills.

“It also helps with their professionalism when they have to work with the community, it shows them leadership skills and collaboration with their classmates,” said Cruz.

The students bagged the food and loudly gave their teacher important updates on the availability of certain food items. One student shared how her experiences in the class have shaped her.

"I used to always be the type to be shy, I would not get involved in things. I was very, like, to myself, but moving here...it made me socialize more. I feel so much better, like it feels good helping the community," said Kamila Vazquez.

Students will continue their work for the community when the school year starts in August.