Southside neighbors react to 'vacated' boarding home following KGUN 9 investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On February 19, a boarding home caught fire on Tucson's Southside and displaced 22 residents, according to one of the managers. There were several houses providing services under the singular boarding home in a gated area. Only one of the houses caught fire, but all of the homes are now supposed to be vacant, according to the property owner.

The property had already been tied to facing fines and other penalties from the state health department and City of Tucson Code Enforcement. The day the boarding caught fire, the property owner had a hearing scheduled with the Arizona Department of Health Services regarding allegations of operating unlicensed facilities.

Not only did the property owner place the blame on his tenant operating GtooG Boarding Home, but he also took action through Pima County Superior Court by starting the process of an eviction in January. KGUN 9 attended a hearing in court in February and learned the property owner and tenant were looking to settle. This was despite the owner alleging he was owed $14,000 in unpaid rent, but his tenant's defense argued a partial payment was accepted and waived the right to evict. On Friday, a scheduled follow-up hearing was canceled as the case had been dismissed with prejudice, meaning it is permanently dismissed.

Leading up to this, neighbors living around the boarding home reflected on the changes they described seeing in their community. The same group gathered to share their thoughts, just as they did during the first meeting with KGUN 9.

“Well, since the court hearing the explosion, the fire, whatever it was, happened over there, it's been really, really quiet,” said Paul Torres.

They believed they were seeing improvements, but have still seen people going in and out of the property. Wondering what else could happen, Frank Cruz said “I just can't wait for it to all be over."

Despite the boarding home moving out, according to the property owner, neighbors addressed remaining concerns.

“It changed on 40th, but it seems that we got it on 41st street,” said David Pallanes, describing problems moving to the other side of the property.

While trash and other bulky items remain, Ramon Mendivil worried how long they would be there. “It's full of trash, and that trash gonna, pretty much gonna bring cockroaches and bugs and all that, you know, especially now in summer.”

As neighbors wait for more action, neighbors also reflect on what allowed these issues to happen in their community in the first place.

“You know what really makes me mad? We never got a warning that it was going to open. It was just boom, it was there,” said Jessie Pallanes.

The boarding home did receive a code violation for not having the proper certificate of occupancy to operate a business within the neighborhood's zoning. The property owner was scheduled to address that violation and others in Tucson City Court on April 7th. Court records show he did not appear for a civil arraignment on March 7th.

“You know that eerie feeling before the storm, how they say that's how it feels like it's like we're just waiting for something to happen,” said Paul Torres.

KGUN 9 will provide further updates as this story develops.