Southside high school students help children in Mexico recovering from Hurricane John

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Student Aiden Castro spent part of his day picking up bag after bag of rice and beans, then loading them onto a pickup truck.

This food, and other essential supplies, are going to students in Oaxaca, Mexico who are still recovering from the damage Hurricane John left behind.

“It’s a privilege to be able to have this opportunity because in other places they don’t,” Castro said. “Thank God we’re fortunate enough to be able to do this and help them out especially during natural events.”

Castro, a senior at Portable Practical Educational Preparation TEC High School (PTHS), said this is his first time helping as part of a relief mission. At least 17 people died when Hurricane John destroyed entire communities with fierce flood waters.

“I feel like (our gift) will help give them hope,” Castro said.

John Arnold, founder and CEO of the non-profit PPEP Inc. that runs the school, said the group also supports schools and communities internationally, including a district in Oaxaca. Arnold said he's visited the region several times, and parts of the community were also damaged by Hurricane Max back in 2017.

“When you went inside of a clinic, it was just the bare floor, maybe a desk, nothing,” Arnold said, recalling the aftermath. In response, Arnold said he also started to collect medical supplies wheelchairs and walkers.

Beyond his own work, Arnold also said part of his mission is to help PTHS students understand helping others is an essential component of their education. “It creates an opportunity to give back not only to yourself, but to your family, your community,” he said.

All the supplies PPEP is collecting will be sent in two large shipping containers. The high school and group are still taking donations.