Southern AZ Red Cross volunteers deployed to help with Ruidoso Flood recovery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — American Red Cross of Southern Arizona volunteers were deployed to New Mexico on Thursday morning. The deadly floods in Ruidoso Tuesday took three lives and destroyed homes.

“We've all seen the videos of the flooding and people's homes going down rivers, and that's really concerning,” said Jaime Aviles, one of three volunteers heading to the aftermath.

The record-setting floods raised the Ruidoso River 20 feet in thirty minutes.

“It's always a sad situation whenever we get called out for a disaster. However, I'm looking forward to seeing how we can help these folks recover,” Aviles added.

Aviles says he is trained to assist families who lost their loved ones.

“I'm sad that this is all happening," said volunteer Randy Ogden. "There's a human life on the end of everything we do, and it takes a toll."

Ogden also mentioned that the Red Cross is seeing resources run out with back-to-back natural disasters.

“Please consider giving blood. That's the one thing that all of us can do, and it only takes a couple of hours,” he urged.

In addition to giving blood, volunteers expressed the need for more volunteers and assistance. The Southern Arizona Chapter asks anyone looking to help to donate, volunteer, or start a fundraiser.