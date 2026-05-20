Southbound Park Avenue to close between 22nd and 36th streets for paving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Major traffic restrictions are coming to South Park Avenue next week as city crews begin a months-long paving and utility project, the City of Tucson announced.

Starting Wednesday, May 27, contractors with the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility will begin laying the initial layer of asphalt on the northbound lane of Park Avenue between 22nd Street and 36th Street, the city said.

The most significant impact for commuters begins at 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, when crews shift focus to the southbound lanes.

For the safety of construction workers and the public, all southbound travel on Park Avenue will be prohibited between 22nd Street and 36th Street.

This closure is required to allow teams to remove existing pavement and waterlines before paving the bottom lift of asphalt.

City officials expect the southbound closure to remain in place until late July. Once this phase is finalized, crews will move toward the final stage of the project, which includes applying the top lift of asphalt to both the northbound and southbound lanes from 18th Street all the way to 36th Street.

The entire Park Avenue improvement project is currently on track for completion in October 2026.

KGUN 9 will have the latest updates on the construction.