South Tucson’s new fire truck marks a step toward improved emergency services

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of South Tucson is set to welcome a new fire truck after purchasing a used vehicle that is currently being customized in “South Tucson style.”

The new addition comes as part of ongoing efforts to address public safety concerns in the 1.2-square-mile city.

“We’ve been working with South Tucson for 20 years doing the cop cars, and now we’re doing the fire truck,” said the owner of Centerline Wraps.

Centerline Wraps has been working with South Tucson’s Fire Captain Andy Luna on designing the fire truck.

The truck is expected to hit the streets within the next week, representing a significant step forward for the community.

Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela emphasized the importance of the new truck, stating, “It’s about life or death, or another structure fire that we need to control.”

This acquisition comes in response to the city’s current fire engines, both of which are over 25 years old and out of service.

The urgency surrounding the new fire truck has been heightened following a recent fire at a local feed store.

City leaders recognize the need for a sustainable fire service model as they continue to grapple with financial challenges.

“I don’t know what that’s going to look like, but we are trying everything we can to save it, to keep our services in-house,” Valenzuela added.

The city council's focus this time last year was on the future of the fire department.

According to Valenzuela, the arrival of the new fire truck is a “huge win for our community."

This announcement also follows the City of South Tucson's recent approval of Proposition 409, which aims to provide additional funding to enhance public safety. City leaders are in the process of acquiring these funds and will continue to update the community as the situation evolves.