South Tucson's Cafe Santa Rosa is still going strong after car crashed through restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Whether you call it frybread or popover, Cafe Santa Rosa has earned its status as a community staple for the authenticity of the Native American specialty.

It's kept people coming through the doors for more than 12 years, cultivating a loyal customer base that has brought support through the recent setback.

“Everybody kind of says it feels like home cooking, and that's something we take a lot of pride in as owners," said one of the owners of the family business, Daniel Gonzalez. For the past two months, he's had to navigate operating the restaurant with the needed repairs.

According to Gonzales, a driver crashed into the front of the restaurant while it was open. Now, the seating in that half of the front of the restaurant is closed. Still, the community has continued to choose the Tohono O'odham-style cuisine.

“I think our family, we're just super thankful with what they've given this far and they continue to come in, even though, you know, the front is closed, and it's a little different, but southern Arizona has been awesome,” he said.

Following the crash, Gonzales said they've utilized other parts of the restaurant to meet the continued demand. He described how many of the customers were surprised to see there is a bar, banquet hall, and private room beyond the front half. He found optimism in the situation after seeing others learn about what else Cafe Santa Rosa has to offer.