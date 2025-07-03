South Tucson to host free 'Summer Movie Night'

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In South Tucson, the community is hosting a Summer Movie night at Mckenna-Redondo Park at 2020 S. 5th Avenue.

Starting at 7 p.m., organizers have free hot dogs, ice cream, and popcorn for attendees. There will be an outdoor screening of "The Sandlot" starting at 7:30 p.m. for the all-ages event.

The event was put on by Healthy South Tucson, the City of South Tucson, Galeria Mitotera, South Tucson Community Outreach, the Primavera Foundation, and the John Valenzuela Youth Center.

The organizers are asking those attending to bring their own chairs.