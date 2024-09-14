South Tucson investigation finds no evidence in City Manager creating "hostile work environment"

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In previous council meetings, people living and working in South Tucson have questioned the role of Veronica Moreno serving as City Manager, HR Director, and City Clerk.

Now, the city of South Tucson just wrapped up an investigation on Moreno. The public record of a complaint filed by Fernando Duarte lists 12 issues alleging Moreno created “a hostile work environment."

Duarte was the South Tucson City Inspector. The allegations included Duarte claiming Moreno conspired to get him fired, threatened his job as retaliation, and prevented him from issuing citations.

After the conclusion of the investigation, KGUN 9’s Reyna Preciado spoke with Moreno. She said she “wanted to be transparent,” in an effort to keep the community informed.

"I want to make sure that the record reflects the total allegations that were made against me, they were all unfounded," said Moreno.

One of the conclusions in the investigation stated that Moreno and two other city employees "all said during their respective interviews that they have observed Fernando to become angry to the point they have felt concern for their personal safety."

Still, South Tucson Mayor Paul Diaz has also shared his concerns about Moreno.

He heard about the investigation when the employee brought the concerns directly to him.

"I don't believe there was justice for Fernando at all, because of the fact that it had been climaxing to the point where he said 'Hey, I got no place to go. She's the judge and jury.

Moreno believed the issue stemmed from personal matters and encouraged the public to move forward with her.

"A lot of people can hear things, but seeing is believing. Because I can sit here and talk to you all day about what I do, and how long I've been here, and what I've done. but showing you from someone else's eyes gives you the real truth about who I am,” she said.

KGUN 9 reached out to the employee, Fernando Duarte, who filed the complaint. Moreno said he no longer works for the city and resigned right before the findings of the report were released.