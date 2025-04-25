South Tucson hosts annual health fair

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In South Tucson, the housing authority hosted its annual health fair. Organizers coordinated with 28 vendors to make several resources accessible to the community.

“We have mobiles with doctors and nurses from Zion city. We have them providing some physicals, some vitals," said Irma Gonzalez, the Director of the South Tucson Housing Authority.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a study from 2023 found 24% of noninstitutionalized adults 65 and older described having fair or poor health.

Many people attending the health fair resided in the adjacent housing complex, which houses older adults and is owned by the South Tucson Housing Authority.

“It helps me real good because I'm diabetic,” said Martha Rios, a resident of the nearby complex.

The event also had a free raffle for the attendees. One of the raffle winners, Adela Ochoa, described the health fair as an opportunity to build community.

"Many people are recluses and don't leave their apartments. I like to enjoy social services, and I think socializing among your peer group is very important for your mental health," Ochoa said.

The annual event received support from vendors like La Frontera, the Pima County Health Department, COPE Community Services, El Rio Health, Dorsett Dentistry, ArchWell Health, Interfaith Community Services, and Tucson Tenants Union.