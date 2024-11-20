South Tucson Council elects new mayor, welcomes new members

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — South Tucson welcomed the community to its inauguration for three new members of the council. Pablo Robles, Dulce Jimenez, and Melissa Brown-Dominguez were elected by residents of the 1.2 square mile city.

“It's a city that I love, and I want the rest of our surrounding area to see that," said Pablo Robles, who was elected acting mayor.

Melissa Brown-Dominguez was also appointed a position and will serve as vice mayor.

The council voted 5-1 to appoint Roxanna Valenzuela as South Tucson mayor, opposed by former mayor Paul Diaz.

“This marks the beginning of a new era, so we’re all excited, we’re all hopeful, we are facing real challenges in our community. So now that we have a more united council, we can focus on real solutions, so I’m happy,” said Valenzuela.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the community joined a celebration at El Casino Ballroom. Two tribal leaders from the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Tohono O'odham Nation spoke in support of South Tucson's future.

To see the council in action for the first time, the first meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd.