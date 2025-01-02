Slow New Year's Day, but Tucson International Airport predicting record-high travelers this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On New Year’s Day, the Tucson International Airport didn’t see a lot of passengers in the afternoon. It was a slower day compared to other days this holiday season.

This holiday season the Tucson International Airport said they were expecting 259,000 people. Compared to last year’s holiday season they said that’s more people. They were expecting more than 13,000 passengers per day.

“Tucson is extremely easy to get through. The people are very nice. There’s no hold up,” traveler John Gary said.

Triple A said they’re expecting an additional three million travelers this holiday season.

The airport said they think their busiest day already happened on December 29th, with 16,000 travelers.

“New Year’s Day, there’s an empty airport, nobody in here, so it’s been really nice,” airport traveler Orion Swartzlander said.

The Tucson International Airport said they saw 68 departures everyday. This year they said there are a few places with more people taking nonstop flights. Some of those places include Los Angeles, Denver, and Chicago.

“The Alaska Airline pilot and the crew are amazing. They’re very helpful, so we had a very good experience,” traveler Patricia Victory said.

Triple A said flights are more expensive this holiday season.

TUS said the average difference between Tucson and Phoenix flights are just over $50, but can vary.

“Last time we went last year too with Alaska and it was more this year. I think it was 300 dollars each which is I thought almost twice as much as the last time I think,” Victory said.