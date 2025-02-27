Sky high: Airfares climbing ahead of spring break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Airfares in March are rising sharply, leaving travelers at Tucson International Airport facing higher ticket prices amid peak travel demand and rising operating costs.

Officials say the University of Arizona’s spring break, which runs March 8–16, is a key factor driving the surge.

“March is one of our busiest months at Tucson International Airport,” said Austin Wright, chief communications officer with Tucson Airport Authority. But Wright also mentioned that despite high traffic, the facility remains easier to navigate than Phoenix’s.

Demand from University of Arizona students is boosting prices, while the destination also plays a role. Flights to high-traffic cities like Las Vegas or Denver tend to be more affordable due to increased frequency, whereas more remote routes cost more.

“The destination you fly to plays a big part in the cost,” Wright said.

Additional factors include soaring fuel costs, aircraft shortages from manufacturers, and rising staffing expenses, all of which contribute to higher ticket prices. Travelers are advised to book midweek and avoid national holidays to save money. Last spring break, the airport handled as many as 14,000 passengers a day, with 5 a.m. being its busiest time.