Families embrace foster children on Southside, celebrate National Adoption Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a family affair at the Pima County Juvenile Court Center.
Everyone is supporting Savannah and Noah as 18-month-old Zoey legally becomes their daughter.
“She was only a month old when we got her, and we fell absolutely in love," Savannah Codner said.
Seventeen months later, they already know they’re a family.
So, it was time to head into the courtroom to make Zoey their daughter in the eyes of the State of Arizona.
Congratulations to Savannah and Noah as they officially adopted Zoey today.— Adam Klepp (@AdamKleppAZ) November 18, 2023
60 Pima County families adopted over 75 foster children ahead of National Adoption Day tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PxPECOkoJK
"Ms. Codner and Mr. Fontes from this day forward Zoey is your daughter; congratulations," The Honorable Michael Butler announced.
Becoming just parents instead of "foster parents," Noah, Savannah, and Zoey all smiled for their first family photo.
“It’s nice for it to be 'official,'" Noah added.
Pima County families adopted over 75 kids on Friday in honor of National Adoption Day on Saturday, Nov. 18.
——
Adam Klepp is a reporter for KGUN 9. At his previous station in Yuma, Adam focused on a range of local issues including the border, water rights and healthcare. He is originally from Detroit, Michigan, and attended both Loyola University Chicago and Syracuse University. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing adam.klepp@kgun9.com or by connecting on Twitter.