Sheriff Nanos defends his record as some critics call for change this November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Concerns over rising crime in Pima County were the focus of a press conference held by the Tucson Crime Free Coalition on Tuesday, where criticism was largely directed at Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Speakers at the press conference blamed what they called poor leadership for increased crime in the county. However, recent data presents a different perspective.

"Our elected officials want us to believe crime is down, but it is not. It is underreported," said Josh Jacobsen with the Tucson Crime Free Coalition.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, overall crime investigated by the Pima County Sheriff's Department has decreased by 35% — so far — in 2024, compared to 2023. Violent crime, including homicides, is on track to be the lowest in five years.

Despite this, critics, such as the President of the Pima County Deputy’s Organization, Sergeant Aaron Cross, argue that the department is in disarray.

"The scandals, the lawsuits, investigations, employees arrested, inmate deaths, deputies shot, and scores of deputies leaving for other agencies are but symptoms of a larger problem," Cross said speaking at the conference. "That problem specifically is Chris Nanos and his handpicked men that occupy senior command."

Heather Lappin, a candidate running for sheriff, cited these concerns as part of the reason she's running in this year's election.

"We can re-imagine what law enforcement looks like with community collaboration, with partnerships and wraparound services," Lappin said. "I believe in my vision for this department."

Sheriff Nanos, while speaking with KGUN 9, defended his record, pointing to the data as evidence of his success since taking office in 2021.

"I’ll let the voters say that. I don’t worry about leadership," Nanos said. "Leadership is not something I’m concerned about. Others can judge me on that, the voters will judge me on that. My goal here is to keep the community safe. I think we’ve done a good job at that."

The data presented does not account for crimes investigated by the Tucson Police Department, which has seen an increase in some areas compared to last year, according to their reports. The Metro Tucson area has the largest population of people in Pima County according to the Pima Association of Governments.