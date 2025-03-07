Watch Now
Search warrant reveals guns, ammo found in South Tucson home where 3-year-old was shot and killed

Police reports show child shot himself in the head, father admitted to having multiple loaded guns around the home
A returned search warrant lists items found in the home including three guns, ammunition, and shell casings.
South Tucson home
Posted

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Guns, ammunition, and shell casings were among the findings police reported after searching the home where a three-year-old was shot on Feb. 26.

The boy died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head, according to reports from the South Tucson Police Department.

KGUN 9 obtained a copy of the report listing the search warrant findings.

According to the report, officers obtained the following items:

  • Glock 23
  • Smith and Wesson 509 
  • Omni Rifle
  • 40 cal. casing 
  • 9mm ammunition
  • 40 cal. ammunition
  • Empty magazine
  • Gun boxes
  • Armszer ammo box 

Another police report stated the father, Anthony David Norriega, admitted to having several loaded guns around his home when speaking to first responders.
In Arizona, there isn't a law that requires gun owners to implement safety measures in securely storing the weapon, but parents can face charges if a child finds a gun and uses it.

“Don't just put it somewhere out in the open, especially if your little kids are running around everywhere,” said Phillip Martin, co-owner of Armor Bearer Arms.

As a gun owner with children, he shared with KGUN 9 that he is a firm believer in responsible gun ownership. While he was not aware of the incident, he did share how he believes guns should be stored around children.

“Get a gun safe, or get a gun box, or always be aware of where your gun's at," said Martin.

He has found that safes are the best option for securing a weapon and keeping it away from children.

Norriega, the father of the three-year-old, was booked into Pima County Jail on negligent homicide and domestic violence endangerment. He was released to pre-trial services and his first hearing will be on March 19.

