Search warrant reveals guns, ammo found in South Tucson home where 3-year-old was shot and killed

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Guns, ammunition, and shell casings were among the findings police reported after searching the home where a three-year-old was shot on Feb. 26.

The boy died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head, according to reports from the South Tucson Police Department.

KGUN 9 obtained a copy of the report listing the search warrant findings.

According to the report, officers obtained the following items:



Glock 23



Smith and Wesson 509



Omni Rifle



40 cal. casing



9mm ammunition



40 cal. ammunition



Empty magazine



Gun boxes



Armszer ammo box

Another police report stated the father, Anthony David Norriega, admitted to having several loaded guns around his home when speaking to first responders.

In Arizona, there isn't a law that requires gun owners to implement safety measures in securely storing the weapon, but parents can face charges if a child finds a gun and uses it.

“Don't just put it somewhere out in the open, especially if your little kids are running around everywhere,” said Phillip Martin, co-owner of Armor Bearer Arms.

As a gun owner with children, he shared with KGUN 9 that he is a firm believer in responsible gun ownership. While he was not aware of the incident, he did share how he believes guns should be stored around children.

“Get a gun safe, or get a gun box, or always be aware of where your gun's at," said Martin.

He has found that safes are the best option for securing a weapon and keeping it away from children.

Norriega, the father of the three-year-old, was booked into Pima County Jail on negligent homicide and domestic violence endangerment. He was released to pre-trial services and his first hearing will be on March 19.