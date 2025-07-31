School is back in session: New programs, record-breaking enrollment at Pima JTED

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — School is back in session at Pima JTED, welcoming its largest class ever. The district has introduced several new programs this year, expanding its hands-on career and technical education pathways.

It’s shaping up to be a record-breaking year at Pima JTED. School counselor, Stacey Hackett, says this year's class size has 400 more students than last year and some students are on a waitlist.

“We’re looking at about 2,800 students with all of our central campuses," said Hackett.

Hackett refers to her students as the “toolbelt generation” as welding and healthcare programs stay in high demand at JTED.

“This new generation is more diversified. They're more interested in building their toolbox, literally, with different skills. So then, they can not just stick with one profession," Hackett said.

Students interested in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity now have a new opportunity at JTED. The focus is on Java programming, which can help students find employment in software development.

“It is a 2-year program and our instructor comes directly from the industry. And so, the idea is he's taking his cybersecurity experience and then he's bringing it into our classroom in the evening and teaching our young adults," Hackett described.

For students interested in healthcare, JTED created a standalone certified caregiver program for seniors. Hackett says the one-year program is a great stepping stone for students who want to go to medical or nursing school.

“So that allows students the opportunity to see whether they want to open up their own business and be a caregiver. Whether they want to work with an organization and provide caregiving," Hackett shared.

JTED also offers a new medical laboratory technician program for students as young as a sophomore.

“It is a two-year program, so students will start their sophomore year in the healthcare program, again to kind of navigate and see if healthcare is a skill set that they're interested in pursuing after high school," said Hackett.

Hackett tells me JTETD is excited to continue helping students build confidence, have a strong skill set and set them up for success in the real world.

For more information on programs JTED has to offer, click here .