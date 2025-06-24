Renovations underway at Mission Manor Park for new aquatic center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tucson's south side, city leaders and neighbors gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the construction of a new aquatic center at Mission Manor Park.

Mission Manor pool was one of several city pools that shut down in 2008. It has remained unused since.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Leaders at the groundbreaking ceremony say it's not just about building a pool, but building a place where families can gather.

Kimley Horn | Tucson Delivers

Demolition is underway to make room for:



A zero-entry recreation pool

A heated therapy pool

Shade structures

A splash pad

A new pool house

Green stormwater infrastructure and native landscaping.

Like many community members, Manny Santa Cruz and his family tell me they’re excited about this project.

Jacqueline Aguilar

“I grew up here, I’m born and raised on this side of town," shared Santa Cruz. "It turned out good that something is getting done in our community.”

Santa Cruz says he’s looking forward to making new memories with his son at the aquatic center.

“It’s a good experience for them because they’re going to see this glow up, and they’re gonna go to the pool that we grew up at and have fun there," said Santa Cruz.

Mission Manor Elementary School Principal Bryan Huie says the south-side community loves Mission Manor Park.

“Kids are always out here playing, and this will just be another avenue for them to have more fun," Huie shared.

Mayor Regina Romero says several sources funded the $6.2 million project:



Proposition 407 ($1.64 million)

Impact Fees ($530,000)

Framework funding ($950,000)

Community Project Funding ($2.9million)

Tohono O’Odham Gaming Grant ($150,000)

Tucson Water GSI ($281,000).

“It’s important that people on every side of our city have good, high-quality parks, pools, and infrastructure in their community.”

Mayor Romero says this project is a tribute to the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva.

KGUN 9

"We are working with community members to rename Mission Manor Park to the Raul M. Grijalva Park," Mayor Romero announced.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

Kimley Horn | Tucson Delivers