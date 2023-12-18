Record-breaking holiday travel week at TUS begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson International Airport (TUS) is expecting 225,000 travelers this year which is 10% more than last holiday season.

“We're expecting about 12,500 travelers daily over the holiday period," said Austin Wright, Chief Communications Officer at TUS.

The holiday travel rush at TUS begins December 17, 2023 and will go through January 2, 2024. TUS has added 10 more flights a day than what they had compared to last year.

“It is going to be a record-breaking holiday season for us at the Tucson Airport. No matter what day you travel, it's going to be busy" said Wright.

Nationally, air travel is projected to have a record-breaking season with 7.5 million passengers. That surpasses the current high of 7.3 million set back in 2019.

For more information on flight departures and arrivals, check out their website.