Real ID now required for domestic flights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After years of delays, the federal Real ID requirement is officially in effect. Travelers 18 and older must now show a Real ID or another TSA-approved form of identification, such as a passport or tribal ID, to board domestic flights in the U.S.

The Real ID Act was signed into law nearly 20 years ago to strengthen national security. TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha said it’s estimated that 19% of Americans still don’t have a Real ID.

“What a Real ID does is that it provides additional documentation to verify identity,” Mancha said. “You present a birth certificate, a Social Security card, proof of residency, and each state may have additional requirements. That’s the difference between a Real ID and a non-Real ID driver’s license.”

Expired IDs, even if they were once Real ID-compliant, are no longer valid for travel. Mancha urged travelers to plan ahead.

“For travelers who don’t have a compliant Real ID document, we recommend that you get here extra early,” she said. “TSA makes no guarantees that we will be able to verify your identity in time for you to make your flight.”

Longer lines and delays are expected, and travelers are advised to visittsa.govfor the full list of accepted documents.