Raúl Grijalva rosary service brings community together on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The late congressman Raúl Grijalva and his family have been parishioners at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Tucson's Southside for more than 50 years.

He lived just a few blocks away.

So it's fitting that on the eve of his funeral, St. John would host a rosary service.

Monsignor Raúl Trevizo has been pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for more than 30 years. He's seen the impact Grijalva has had first-hand.

"This community mourns the death of Raúl Grijalva," Trevizo told me. "This community is very indebted to him for his 50-plus years of public service. I really don't have the words to describe the commitment he had to the work he was doing trying to ensure that this community had what it needed."

Trevizo and St. John the Evangelist hosted the Grijalva family and friends for the Catholic tradition of a rosary prayer service on the eve of a funeral mass.

Community gathers for Raúl Grijalva rosary service on Southside

"We offer the Blessed Virgin Mary's rosary. You know, when we pray as Catholics to Mary we say, 'pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death Amen.' So Mary is the great intercessor for our beloved dead."

Trevizo says while the community is sad about the loss of Raúl Grijalva, they take comfort in knowing how much he's done for them.

"He's left a legacy, left a good legacy of service to the people," Trevizo said. "We just have to pray that others will pick up the mantle and continue."

The funeral mass for Raúl Grijalva will take place tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral in Downtown Tucson.