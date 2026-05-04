Pueblo High student earns highly exclusive scholarship

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Maximo Jimenez Lugo, a senior at Pueblo High School, will attend the University of Michigan debt-free after earning the prestigious Gates Millennium Scholarship.

The scholarship covers tuition, flights, food, room, and some personal costs.

"So they look at whatever financial aid offer that a school gets you and basically whatever is not being covered by their financial aid and your FAFSA stuff, they basically cover the rest," Jimenez Lugo said.

According to the Tucson Unified School District, it is more difficult to receive the Gates Millennium Scholarship than it is to get into an Ivy League school. Out of 61,000 applicants, only 750 received the scholarship.

Jimenez Lugo has a 4.3 GPA, plays football and is vice president of the Pueblo Aspiring Latino Lawyers Club, but it wasn't only the grades and extracurricular activities that got him the reward.

"They look for people that are leaders that persevere through the toughest of times and that are also really emotionally mature," Jimenez Lugo said.

Being the oldest of four siblings in a Hispanic household, Jimenez Lugo says he has gone through some rough patches and still pushes forward.

"My little sister, you know, being in epilepsy and stuff, you know, just the fear of the convulsions, stuff like that, really did a number on me, and it's like the typical high school stuff that every guy goes through," Jimenez Lugo said.

He said leading by example is important to him.

"I've always taken the extra step, you know, like, even if I was in class, no one else wanted to present first. I was always the one presenting. No one else wanted to answer a question. I was always, you know, raising my hand," Jimenez Lugo said. "I'm doing it for my family, just show them that it's possible, that it doesn't matter our background, where we're from, our neighborhood and stuff like that. Like it's possible."

Although Jimenez Lugo loves playing football, he said it is time to hang up the cleats.

"I was listening to a few offers to go play football elsewhere in some schools in Illinois and stuff, but I just decided it wasn't really worth it for me, like sacrificing my body," Jimenez Lugo said.

"It's one of the best years of my life and stuff playing football here for Pueblo, but, you know, just in the future, I think academics will really suit me better in my future career endeavors."

Pueblo High School Head Football Coach Sly Lewis said Jimenez Lugo has been first class since the day they met.

"He's one of those guys that puts in the extra work when everybody's, you know, kind of tired. He's kind of the one getting them inspired, ready to go, but also, he stayed after and made sure that he could take care of his things off the field and on the field," Lewis said.

Jimenez Lugo is thankful for everyone that has played a part in his life — family, friends, teachers and coaches.

"I will never ever be able to say in my life that I never had anyone on my side, like no one supporting me. Like I will never be able to say that, honestly. Like high school mainly is what you make of it," Jimenez Lugo said.

"It's if you actually take that time to build those connections, and I built it with, you know, Mr. R, my principal, also with, with my coaching staff here and also, Doctor Toro. She like really hammered it home. Get your stuff done. Get your stuff done, get your stuff done, and reminded me of deadlines and stuff and always just encouraged me to just do my best."

He shares a message for future scholarship applicants.

"I will say just be yourself. If they don't like you if you're being yourself, then know it's not meant to be. I mean, don't ever try to pretend to be something you're not because you'll regret it eventually," Jimenez Lugo said.

Jimenez Lugo will attend the University of Michigan in the fall and plans to double major in political science and biomedical engineering, with the goal of becoming a lawyer.

"When I go to law school, I'm looking to either go into patent law or into immigration law because I know the struggles of immigrant families and I wanna help," Jimenez Lugo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.