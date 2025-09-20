Pueblo High School unveils new turf football field

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pueblo High School Warriors unveiled their new state-of-the-art elite artificial turf field at the first home football game Friday, Sept. 19.

Alec Espinoza, senior offensive lineman, says words can’t even describe what he feels to be able to experience his final season on the new and improved Lou Farber Field at Curly Santa Cruz Stadium.

“We’ve gone from playing on a dirt field to now having beautiful turf behind us. It has our logo, has our colors, it’s crazy. It’s mindblowing," Espinoza said.

The team was so excited to take the field against Copper Canyon and put their first win of the season in the books.

“I get to play on a new field at home in front of my friends, my family, my loved ones, my teachers, my peers, it’s incredible," Espinoza said.

The Warriors did not disappoint, as they took the win 41-0.

Junior safety and running back Darrius Taylor played a big role in the defeat, helping put points on the board.

"Honestly, my mind was just going crazy for my family in the stands and everybody that came to support, even despite our record," Taylor said.

Jeremiah Sandoval, senior running back and linebacker, also scored and says winning Friday is momentum to keep going strong.

"Just gotta keep our heads down, practice harder everyday, stay focused and listen to Coach Sly," Sandoval said.

It was a successful day for the Warriors, but the work to get the field did not come easy. It's something the school has been asking for, for a few years.

Football Head Coach Sly Lewis says he wasn't going to stop fighting for his players to get the field they deserved. He said many players would get injured and twist their ankle on the old field because of all the divots.

In March 2025, Coach Lewis went to the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) Board meeting and expressed his concerns once again.

He asked when they would see renovations to their field using the $480 million school bond that was passed in November 2023 by voters to make repairs and upgrades at schools within the TUSD.

The Bond Oversight Committee approved it on May 15, and the Governing Board approved the $2.17 million project on May 27.

In June, construction began.

Senior offensive lineman, Devon Gutierrez, says he didn't think this was possible.

"I was proven wrong," Gutierrez said.

Dr. Charlotte Carter, Bond Program Manager, says it was a priority to complete this project in time for the 2025–26 school year.

"So that students could immediately benefit from the new NFL-quality field, especially during football season. Meeting this timeline reflects our commitment to ensuring students have access to top-quality facilities as soon as possible."

Dr. Carter says the Bond Oversight Committee and Governing Board selected the “Best Option” design by Mammoth Sports Construction.

"Which includes a cooling additive that can reduce field temperatures to around 100 degrees when wet. Both the “Better” and “Best” options also include Coremax infill, a Schmitz shock pad, and a water cannon and booster pump for maintenance," Dr. Carter explained.

She says beyond performance, these fields align with TUSD’s Climate Action and Sustainability Policy by reducing water consumption. They also improve player safety with a consistent playing surface, supports AIA athletics and community use while requiring less maintenance compared to natural grass.

Coach Lewis says it's unbelievable.

“I’m loving it. I love the colorway, obviously that Columbia Blue just stands out," Coach Lewis said.

He thanks everyone who made this happen.

"I want to thank the bond from TUSD that made this happen and also our community for pushing and getting things right for these kids," Coach Lewis said.

The Pueblo soccer team was also in the stands at the game holding signs saying, "Thank you for the field," as they will soon be playing on it as well.

Dr. Carter says seeing the excitement and pride from students, staff, and the community makes all the work worthwhile.

"This project stands alongside our other major bond priorities—HVAC upgrades, safety and security enhancements, and replacing portable classrooms with permanent structures—as one of the highlights of the bond program," Dr. Carter said.

Pueblo High School says the new scoreboard is also a great addition to Lou Farber Field, thanks to a donation from Idaho Central Credit Union.

TUSD anticipates artificial turf installations at Cholla High School and Sahuaro High School in the summer of 2026, pending Bond Oversight Committee and Governing Board approval.

