Pueblo High School students thank community for clothing donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A call for help was answered at Pueblo High School, as students in its college prep program now have access to professional clothing.

Former Warriors, local businesses and people across Tucson donated money and attire to the cause.

Adam Klepp

The students are at the point in high school where they are doing interviews for scholarships and attending events around town.

But some of the school's students come from modest means and can't always afford nice, new clothes.

“We have a high percentage of students with low (socioeconomic) status," program director Teresa Toro said. "So a lot of our students are getting accepted coast-to-coast to amazing schools, but they don’t have professional clothing to wear.”

Overall, Toro said it was gratifying to see the amount of community support.

“I’m so grateful to the Pueblo alumni, local businesses, and just the general public who said we have what you need and we’re willing to give. It just brings chills to all of us,” Toro said.

Seniors from the college prep program have been accepted to schools from New York to Hawaii, and across Arizona.

Toro is now looking for a local dry cleaning business to partner with to help the students take good care of their new clothes.

If you can help, or have clothes to donate, you can reach Toro at teresa.toro@tusd1.org.