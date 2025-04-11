Pueblo High School senior awarded Flinn Scholarship

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pueblo High School senior Avery Valencia was recently recognized for receiving the Flinn Scholarship, a full-ride opportunity for students looking to stay in-state for their education.

“So I did have a couple of options with the Flinn. I could have applied that to any in-state school, but based on my other offers, I decided that I think I want to go out of state, either to Stanford or Dartmouth,” said Valencia, explaining why she's contemplating her other options.

She was one of about twenty recipients but is looking to take steps to go even further. She credits the knowledge and preparation she acquired while going through the college preparatory academy at Pueblo High.

“I think they really fostered my confidence and, like, my love for community," she added. "I don't feel like I would have gotten that anywhere else.”

Pueblo High School Principal Frank Rosthenhausler reflected on Valencia's accomplishments, pridefully explaining his appreciation for students like her.

“I think she's gonna go to Stanford. So it's not too far in proximity, but in terms of her life, it's a unique heart she has. She has an interesting perspective in life and I don't think there's anything that's going to stop her from achieving whatever she wants," said Rosthenhausler.

Avery Valencia is planning on taking trips to her potential future schools. She hoped to lead the way for her peers to reach as high as she continues to reach.

“I come from a reservation. I'm from a low income background, that's important to show other kids that they can do it just like me,” she said.