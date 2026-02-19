Pueblo High mariachi alumnae reflect on performing at Super Bowl halftime show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Super Bowl may be over but one thing that people are still talking about is the half time show with Bad Bunny, especially two Pueblo High School graduates who performed with him.

Julissa Dominguez and Leah Lopez had no idea that playing the violin at such a young age would bring them to this moment. Dominguez has played for over 20 years and Lopez 16 years.

Dominguez graduated from Pueblo in 2016 and Lopez graduated in 2022 and they both played in the school’s Mariachi Aztlán.

They are now members of Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea based in Los Angeles.

Dominguez said playing next to Bad Bunny was amazing and it was the last rehearsal where she got really emotional.

"Because I knew the message that he was gonna send with the Super Bowl, too, and it was more than than him. It was more than all of us, so it was such a privilege, and I was super excited to be a part of it," Dominguez said.

Lopez agreeing, saying the experience was surreal.

"It didn't hit me until probably the day before, as well, that where we were and who we were with, and just like, the experience that we had. The whole thing leading up to it, getting ready, and it was amazing and just thinking about all the people who are gonna be watching," Lopez said.

LEAH LOPEZ Leah Lopez at Super Bowl LX

Dominguez and Lopez say it was an honor to elevate their heritage and showcase the Latino culture on the nation’s biggest stage. They say it’s something they will never forget and will always represent where they came from.

“I just kept playing, because I didn't, I didn't know what else to do. It was kind of the thing that kept me sane, the violin. So I just, I kept going and just all the way down the line, we're here and I think that Tucson, the mariachi community, is really what prepared me for this. So I'm just grateful for Tucson," Dominguez said.

Lopez said they are definitely both products of their community and is thankful for what Tucson instilled in her.

JULISSA DOMINGUEZ Julissa Dominguez at Super Bowl LX

"We represent all of the mariachi, all of our teachers. I'm sure we've had similar teachers throughout the way, and just being able to show what can happen and where we come from. It was an honor to be able to represent that in our families as well," Lopez said.

Both ladies say they don’t ever plan to stop playing and their message to the younger generations is follow your passion because it will take you places that you’ve never imagined.

"I don't take that responsibility lightly of representing my community and Latinos as a whole, so I take it very seriously, and I plan to continue representing here and wherever else I go," Dominguez added. "I'm gonna bring Tucson with me everywhere."