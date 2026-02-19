Public input requested on data center regulations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is inviting community members to participate in public meetings to provide input on proposed new regulations for large-scale data centers.

According to the City, these meetings are intended to present considerations for a potential amendment to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to establish standards and regulations for this land use.

Four meetings are being offered for the community to learn more about the proposed regulatory framework and share feedback.

The first in-person meeting is Thurs., Feb. 19, at Pueblo High School from 6-8 p.m.

Virtual meetings will take place on Feb. 23 and March 4.

The last meeting will be in-person March t at Rincon High School.

You can find more information about the meetings here.