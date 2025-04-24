Protesters gather on the southside to call out Congressman Juan Ciscomani

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About forty people gathered on the southside to protest President Donald Trump and Congressman Juan Ciscomani’s policies.

Kathy V, who wants her full last name kept anonymous, is a volunteer with the Legislative District 18 Democrats and was the organizer of the event. She said she’s reached out to Ciscomani’s office many times, but they never address the issues she brings up.

“He took an oath to support and defend the Constitution and right now he’s not doing that,” Kathy said.

On the Arizona Technology Council’s website, it said Ciscomani was set to speak at an event on Wednesday inside Edmund Optics Worldwide.

However, Cisomani’s office told KGUN9’s Andrew Christiansen that he wasn’t going to be there.

“We decided that since we can’t afford the thirty dollars to go inside and speak to him, we would stay outside and let him know that we really do want to talk to him,” Kathy said.

Christiansen asked his office why Ciscomani was not going to be at the event and his office told him the event promoted Ciscomani being there before the finalization of Ciscomani’s schedule.

“What are we supposed to do as constituents when we’re trying to track down our own congressman and we can’t find him?” Kathy said. “It makes me feel like he doesn’t care about me, that I can’t trust him.”

Protestors like Katie Maass, the legislative District 17 Democrats territory lead and second vice chair, said she’s worried about feeling unheard by Ciscomani.

“When I do get a response from his office, it’s a very generic response,” Mass said.

Ciscomani’s office said he held a telephone town hall a few weeks ago with more than four thousand people on the line.

Ciscomani sent KGUN9 a statement last week that said:

“Anytime constituents want to stop by my office and express their opinions, they’re welcome. My team is on hand to hear their concerns and we’re always willing to engage in civil, productive dialogue.”

Ciscomani’s office agreed to an interview with Christiansen soon.

Protestors said they’re already planning protests in the days to come.

“I would just like Congressman Ciscomani to do his job, listen to his constituents, don’t be afraid,” Maass said.