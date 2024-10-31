Plans in motion for a creative 'community hub' on Southside

Creative Machines, the Tucson-based design and fabrication firm known for its large-scale, interactive, public art pieces, is building a not-for-profit science garden and social club on the south side of Tucson.

Reyna Preciado

Dubbed Second Sky, the project will be located next to Creative Machines' headquarters at 4141 E. Irvington Road, and will feature an adventure playground, event space, and an immersive digital environment, with "machines" envisioned by company founder, Joseph O'Connell.

O'Connell was inspired to create Second Sky after hosting a number of successful field trips to Create Machines. As an artist and a parent, he saw the potential in creating a space where children could play and explore freely, and where parents could enjoy themselves and unwind at the end of the day.

He also saw an opportunity to create something different.

Reyna Preciado

O'Connell talked about how Second Sky will address inequities, such as a lack of after-school programs, lack of public space, lack of exposure to S.T.E.M. careers, and the high proportion of single-caregiver households, and poverty.

"We just didn't find any of those venues," O'Connell said. "So we decided to create one based on our success within the last five years.

"You could have an after-school program here, feed your child, socialize with your peers. Then in the evening, there would be homework help, stargazing," he added.

"There will be programs on fiscal responsibility, all the sorts of things local nonprofits want to get the message out on, but don't have a community meeting space where kids' needs are taken care of."

Within the next few years, the designers hope to bring the outdoor concepts to fruition. Their plans show shaded areas with captivating art, creative contraptions, and a fire pit. One of the creative machines will be a "Kid Wash," where kids can wash off and get dry with a giant air blower.

Creative Machines

In the meantime, Creative Machines hopes to attract more of the community with its unique art and activities, including its own pickleball court.

Creative Machines will host regular Second Sky community events as its artists continue to build the vision. The next event is on November 16 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit secondsky.org/news.