Pima Supes want less secrecy in business deals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Controversy over approvals for a large data center has Pima County Supervisors taking a fresh look at how they consider big economic development projects.

Supervisors voted three to two to sell county land and adjust zoning for a large data center near the Pima County fairgrounds.

The deal drew lots of criticism because the company insisted on secrecy about how much electricity and water the data center might use. The company name wasn’t even revealed until shortly before the vote. It was simply known by the code name of Project Blue.

Now supervisors have told the County staff to develop new guidelines on how to consider projects that demand non-disclosure agreements. They are also developing new guidelines on how to consider projects that may have a large environmental impact.

Supervisor Jennifer Allen wants to avoid non-disclosure agreements that are so tight Supervisors lack information to make the right decision for the people of Pima County.

Project Blue is not a done deal yet. The Tucson City Council must still agree to annex the land into Tucson city limits.