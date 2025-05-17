Pima JTED to expand welding program to meet national need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima JTED students are preparing to celebrate the completion of their Career and Technical Education programs, with their graduation on Friday night at the Kino Sports Complex, starting at 7 p.m.

Approximately 1,000 students are expected to complete their certifications, including 25 who have been enrolled in the welding program.

This school year, close to 1,600 students were enrolled in the welding program. Still, Pima JTED schools had a wait list.

“So we have over 100 students on the waiting list for the Bridges Central Campus program," said Student Services Director Amanda Simeza. "That's why we're looking at the expansion for next year, and then also working with our member districts to see what they have for capacity and if students could be taking it within their programs.”

They expect to expand the program to bring in 30 additional new students next year. More spots may need to be added as the demand continues to increase for this trade.

According to the American Welding Society, the workforce needs to increase by 330,000 by 2028.

While Pima JTED programs won't meet the demand from students, they're hoping to continue expanding.

“When the students really see what they're doing and the impact of what they're doing, that is real and relevant and has a real-world connection, they're much more engaged in their academic learning,” said Director of Public Relations Greg D'Anne.