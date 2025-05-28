Pima County Summer Youth Program pays teens to work, learn and grow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County teens are using their summer break to build more than just memories—many are gaining real-world job experience through the Summer Youth Employment Program.

The program places youth ages 14 to 21 in paid internships with government agencies and local businesses in the private and public sector across the county. One of those worksites includes the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, where teens are getting firsthand exposure to public service careers.

In 2024, youth in the program completed more than 104,000 combined hours of work and were paid $15.50 an hour. That added up to more than $1.6 million in total earnings.

“It’s definitely an investment for everybody involved,” said Joel Brown with Pima County Youth One-Stop. “It’s an investment for our community, it’s an investment for the youth who need the money. Just keep growing—we just want to keep growing, want to keep doing it, keep helping our community.”

The program is run by Pima County Community and Workforce Development. Its goal is to help students build confidence, gain experience, and get a jumpstart on career and education planning.

To celebrate their new location, organizers are inviting the public to an open house and resource fair on June 4 at 175 W Irvington Rd. The event will feature various community vendors and is open to all.

This year's program runs from June 2 through June 27.