Pima County career fair on Thursday to feature public sector and education employers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is inviting job seekers to connect with dozens of public sector and education employers at a career fair scheduled for Thursday, July 17.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way.

County departments expected to participate include the Assessor’s Office, Community and Workforce Development, Facilities Management, Information Technology, Justice Courts, Juvenile Court, Kino Sports Complex, Library, Office of Digital Inclusion, Parks and Recreation, Public Defense Services, Regional Wastewater, the Sheriff’s Department and Superior Court.

Other employers planning to attend include the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry; Arizona Department of Public Safety; Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility; Child-Parent Centers; Federal Bureau of Prisons; Oro Valley Police Department; Pima Community College; Sahuarita Unified School District; Sunnyside School District; SunTran; Tucson Indian Center; Tucson Police Department; Tucson Roadrunners; Tucson Unified School District and TUSD’s Office of Exceptional Education.

“Job seekers attending this fair will not only find representatives from several County departments, but they also can meet with partners in education, law enforcement, and other public agencies who will share the many meaningful ways they can contribute to our community’s future,” said Cathy Bohland, the county’s human resources director. “I’d encourage anyone looking for a fulfilling career while serving their community to come to this job fair and see what’s being offered.”

Many of the employers will have staff on hand to answer questions and discuss open positions. Computers will be available at the event so applicants can apply for jobs on-site.

For more information or to explore current openings, visit Pima County’s employment website or call 520-724-8028.