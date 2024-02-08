Philanthropist Louise Thomas named Grand Marshal for 2024 Rodeo Parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There’s a new marshal in town.

The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee named Louise Thomas as this year’s Rodeo Parade Grand Marshal at a press conference held on Wednesday.

Thomas co-founded Angel Charity for Children, which raises money for projects that improve children’s lives across Pima County.

After spending most of her life in Tucson, Thomas says that she’s honored to be a part of the city’s unique history.

“It means so much to me. I’ve been in Tucson for 65 years and I’ve watched the heritage of Tucson and I’m so proud to be a part of that.”

Thomas began her life of service in 1983 after losing her son, Michael, to lymphoma. Realizing that other parents in a similar situation needed support, Thomas joined the board of the Ronald McDonald House, helping to raise funds to pay off the property’s mortgage.

One year later Thomas, along with co-founder and vice chair Jane Loew Sharples, founded Angel Charity for Children to help other children’s charities across Pima County.

Since then, Angel Charity has raised $32 million for the Tucson community and helped more than one million children.

At the event, colleagues and community leaders honored Thomas’ legacy, recounting the extraordinary efforts she has made to children’s well-being in the Tucson area.

“Louise was the one who first-hand saw what the need was in this community,” said Kate Jensen, President & CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona. “Louise, being Louise, figured out a way to help.”

After being announced as the newest Grand Marshal, Thomas was awarded with the customary cowboy hat and bolo tie before taking the stage.

“History is a huge part of one’s legacy,” Thomas said. “And whatever efforts one can put forth for the good of mankind during that amount of time is key to personal fulfillment.

Catch Grand Marshal Louise Thomas at the 99th annual Tucson Rodeo Parade, held on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 9 am.

